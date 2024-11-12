Exclusive: New Star Wars action figures bring moody Jedi and droids aplenty to your collection

Video games set in a galaxy far, far away are some of the most memorable entries in the saga, so it stands to reason that Star Wars action figures based on them would be equally cool. And based on the toys GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal, that's certainly the case.

Unveiled as part of Hasbro's Gift the Galaxy initiative that runs from November 12 to December 17, these Black Series Star Wars action figures recreate characters from Battlefront II and Jedi: Survivor. Both are dual packs with two toys included in each one; the first contains a Clone Commando and B1 Battle Droid, while the second features Dagan Gera and the BX Droid (Hybrid).

Here's a more detailed breakdown (complete with lots of juicy images) of those action figures, including when they'll be available. Because both of these figures will be available to pre-order exclusively from Amazon in mid-November, there's an outside chance they'll be included in the upcoming Black Friday gaming deals…

Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Commando & B1 Battle Droid

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date Price Ages Accessories Spring 2025 $44.99 4+ 4 (2x backpacks, E-5 blaster rifle, DC-17m blaster)

While we've seen Battlefront II toys before, these aren't your bog-standard combatants. Rather, the Clone Commando is decked out in the 'Urban Fighter' livery, while the B1 Battle Droid is a 'Training' model with painted targets across its chassis.

It still includes accessories, of course. You'll get four in total here; a backpack for both the Clone and Droid, alongside blasters for each one. You can't train to become a hotshot worthy of Clone Force 99 without a weapon, after all.

Clone Commando (Urban Fighter) & B1 Battle Droid (Training) | Pre-order at Amazon from November 13, 1pm ET

Unlike many other Black Series sets that are available through Hasbro Pulse, this 2-pack is going to be an Amazon exclusive. If you want it for your collection, you'll need to go there. Mark your calendars: pre-orders go live at 1pm ET from November 13.

Star Wars: The Black Series Dagan Gera & BX Droid (Hybrid)

Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date Price Ages Accessories Summer 2025 $44.99 4+ 3 (double-bladed lightsaber, E-5 blaster rifle, Vibrosword)

This duo is drawn straight from the second Star Wars Jedi video game, Survivor, and depicts the story's villain – the fallen High Republic Jedi Dagan Gera. This 6-inch version is every bit as moody as his on-screen counterpart and comes with a double-bladed lightsaber that's been bled as per his angst-ridden entrance to the narrative. (As a side-note, this can be split into two single blades if you'd prefer.) He's also packing a Force-created phantom limb that's a translucent blue, just like in the final fight against him.

He's accompanied by a BX Droid in Hybrid form, because naturally a villain needs lackeys. This one wields a blade and blaster, because why have one weapon when you can use two?

Dagan Gera & BX Droid (Hybrid) | Pre-order at Amazon from November 13, 1pm ET

Here's another Amazon exclusive for you. If you want to add this double-pack to your collection, head to the retailer from 1pm ET on November 13. Just remember, you won't be able to get it anywhere else (at least not at first).

