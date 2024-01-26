Dune: Part Two is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The covers of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine have been revealed, and they see us going back to the sandy planet of Arrakis for some gigantic action. Concluding the epic story that widened cinemagoers’ eyes and squeezed their hearts, the Dune: Part Two issue is landing on shelves on Thursday, February 1, and subscribers will be receiving their copies shortly.

In the cover story, Total Film talks with director Denis Villeneuve and all of his starry cast – Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård – to uncover how Dune: Part Two ups the spectacle, drama, and the emotion of the first outing. This time Paul Atreides continues his journey with the Fremen and faces his destiny (as well as his new nemesis Feyd-Rautha), and Chani’s story expands.

Dune: Part Two also promises massive practical sets, action shot in the real desert, and a lot more sandworms, in some of the most thrilling sequences ever put on screen. Total Film talks to the effects wizard responsible for the slithering, surfing, storming beasts that will crash onto our cinema screens on March 1, 2024.

Look out for more Dune: Part Two exclusives dropping soon. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll also find us solving the case of Ethan Coen’s fast and funny crime caper Drive-Away Dolls, learning how to write an award-winning screenplay thanks to Diablo Cody sharing her secrets, and getting up close and personal with Jack Black, Jessie Buckley, and the legendary Thelma Schoonmaker. And, of course, all of the news, reviews, and regulars you’d expect.

Check out the covers in full below:

(Image credit: Total Film/Warner Bros. Pictures)

(Image credit: Total Film/Warner Bros. Pictures/Jack Davison)

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover on the way to them soon, with the issue then hitting shops and digital newsstands on Thursday, February 1.

