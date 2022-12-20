Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel

It seems Tom Cruise may be too busy for another Top Gun sequel after all. Jerry Bruckheimer, who was an executive producer on the original and Top Gun: Maverick, dropped a hint about the movie star’s busy schedule.

The producer was quizzed about a potential sequel by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), who asked what Cruise’s thoughts on coming back were. "He’s in the middle of shooting Mission: Impossible 8, and that’s his focus," Bruckheimer said. "Once he finishes, we can have a conversation. But then he goes up in space [for an untitled Universal movie] and something else. So I have no idea."

The update comes after Maverick director Joseph Kosinski recently left the door open for another sequel. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel, he said: "Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back? It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He’s not settling down."

We’ll have to wait and see whether anything will come of this, but in the meantime, Cruise has been teasing Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. In a new clip from the movie, the actor can be seen attempting a death-defying new stunt involving a cliff and a motorcycle.

Cruise will be back at Ethan Hunt in 2023. For the latest on this, and all of the other upcoming movies on the way, then why not check out our guide to the confirmed 2023 movie release dates.