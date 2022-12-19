Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One clip sees Tom Cruise attempt the biggest stunt in cinema history

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One sees Tom Cruise attempt an impossibly dangerous stunt involving a cliff and a motorcycle.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," Cruise explains. "It'll be a motorcycle jump off a clip into a base jump. I've wanted to do it since I was a little kid."

The stunt calls for Cruise to ride his motorcycle off a cliff, let go of the bike, and dive straight down until a parachute deploys. Director Christopher McQuarrie shares that it was Cruise who assembled a group of experts for every single part of the stunt.

"I have to get so good at this that there's no way I miss my marks," Cruise says, noting the potentially fatal danger. "It's all about the audience, giving them that thrill."

The actor, known for performing his own incredible stunts without the aid of CGI, completed over 5,000 skydives and over 13,000 motocross jumps in preparation. Cruise had the cast of Top Gun: Maverick go through what star Miles Teller called "Tom Cruise boot camp," which involved three months of intensive flight and swim training.

Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film series, starring Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. The cast includes Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, and Cary Elwes.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023, with Part Two arriving on June 28, 2024. For more, check our list of all the exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.