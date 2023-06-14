Tom Holland admits a part of him wants to walk away from Spider-Man

Tom Holland confirms that a fourth Spider-Man movie is in the works, but he's a little on the fence about it.

"I'm a little apprehensive about it," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter. "There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life."

Holland clarified that several pre-strike meetings took place about potential plot ideas for Spider-Man 4, which the actor says he's happy with.

"It was myself, Amy [Pascal] [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O’Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in," he explained. "It’s a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, 'Why would we do this again?' And I think we found the reason why. I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative."

Fans were worried when Spider-Man 4 was absent from the Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6 lineups, until Feige himself revealed that there was, indeed, a script being written.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations of Peter Parker, grossed over $1.9 billion at the global box office.

Though the ending of No Way Home could absolutely work as a trilogy ender...a few potential plot points for future films were introduced. Now that Ned Leeds no longer recognizes Peter Parker as his best friend, is this not the perfect time for him to betray Peter and become the Hobgoblin (which he verbatim swears to Peter that he would never do)? We need one more movie to wrap things up, and then Tom Holland can hang up the suit. We'll allow it.

