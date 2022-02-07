Tom Holland reveals his dream video game movie adaptation (aside from Uncharted)

Tom Holland has revealed his dream idea for a video game movie – and you wouldn’t guess it if you tried.

When pressed by GameSpot on what he’d like to adapt post-Uncharted, Holland is sticking firmly with Sony and Naughty Dog’s roster of characters.

"I would like to make a Jak and Daxter movie," Holland said, referring to Naughty Dog’s platforming franchise which spawned a trilogy of PS2 games, plus a handful of spin-offs.

"I would play Jak, but I would make it A24 so it was really weird and dark," adding that the pipe dream would be a "live-action version of Jak and Daxter."

Hey, you never know. The newly-formed PlayStation Productions studio already has its fingers in a few pies. The Uncharted movie (out February 11 in the UK and February 18 in the US) is its debut feature, while it also has a Ghost of Tsushima movie in the works. Alongside that is the upcoming The Last of Us series on HBO, plus a Twisted Metal series. Jak would fit quite snugly alongside that stable of projects.

A24, best known for its creator-driven independent films such as modern classics Hereditary and Best Picture winner Moonlight, has its hands full at the moment if Tom Holland comes calling. The studio is working on adaptations of novels Shuggie Bain and The Sympathizer, among others.

While Jak and Daxter remain in limbo, Tom Holland’s future is a little more secure. He’s set to play dancer Fred Astaire in a future biopic, as well as starring in spy thriller Beneath a Scarlet Sky.

Holland is expected to return as Spider-Man, though affirmed that nothing is set in stone (or webs) either way regarding his continued portrayal of the iconic Marvel hero post-No Way Home.

