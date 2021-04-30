These PS5 SSD deals are perfect for the new-gen console - save big right now

Picking up a PS5 SSD deal is a sound choice whether you're still trying to find PS5 stock, have just got the console, and want to take a 'belt and braces' approach to your setup, and definitely if you have been lucky enough to have ad the console for a few months and are starting to increase the number of games on the console and that you want to keep within say grasp.

Adding a top PS5 SSD or a contender for best PS5 external hard drive is a very wise move. In fact, there's a reason that the latter are mostly SSD shaped, too: external SSDs are just some of the best external hard drives in general, fact. With that in mind, and with PS5 restocks coming and going, we've herded up some top deals for SSDs that will go nicely with your PS5 below including some big discounts on some of our favorite externals.

Because the PS5 can play the enormous PS4 library in its (near) entirety, getting the best PS5 SSD deal now is a great addition to any console-players arsenal, and one we're not really surprised to see taking off already: the last generation really saw the external drive for console market explode with millions of folks incorporating either a PS4 external hard drive or a PS4 SSD into their setups to ensure they had all their media, saves, and, importantly, dozens of games within an arms reach at all times.

Now, with the PS5 here, external SSDs are still your safest bet. They are readily available, offer incredible speeds, and today, come with fantastic discounts. A recent firmware update finally allows us to move PS5 games to an external drive too - you'll have to move them back to play them though. PS4 games can be played straight from external storage options, and the transfer speeds of large PS5 files can be extremely fast with these drives.

Your internal SSD for PS5 options is where it becomes a little more of an educated point and guess as we still don't know from Sony what the actual lay of the land is on those: compatibility, best companions, which ones to aim for or avoid, etc. Now, we are very much betting that some of the contenders for best SSD for gaming that we see in the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops will be among those that are best suited for the PS5 - and we've put a few below that are bargains - but please proceed on that front with a bit of caution if you are only after such an SSD for going inside your PS5.

External PS5 SSD deals

These are the safest kind of SSDs you can buy for your new console - sure to work via USB-A or USB-C connections, and properly useful to store PS4 and PS5 games and run PS4 games, as well as all your other media.

WD_Black P50 Game Drive | 2TB | $500 $329.99 at Amazon

Our favorite SSD for PS5 at the moment, the WD_Black P50 is basically a super-speedy internal NVMe SSD in a posh external box. It's just plug and go and offers serious performance for those chasing the best. A sizeable investment, but it's got a big discount and you'll never need to purchase another PS5 external drive.

View Deal

WD My Passport SSD | 2TB | $380 $249.99 at Amazon

WD's My Passport HDDs are perennially popular as console companions and as we all increasingly, but definitely, move to SSDs this SSD version of the My Passport drive is going to be a cracking companion for your PS5. And it's got a great big discount right now!View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD | $250 $159.99 at Amazon

For anyone looking for some robustness and durability in their PS5 external drive, then this SanDisk is perfect: it's tough as old boots and still has cracking speeds. The older generation of this drive is also reduced today and if you don't mind sacrificing some MB/s speeds you can get more than 50 percent off the 500GB variant!View Deal

Internal PS5 SSD deals

To be clear, we still don't have final confirmation from Sony on what internal SSDs will be compatible with the internal SSD slot on your PS5. The SSDs below are in no way confirmed as PS5-compatible internal SSDs for when the firmware updates goes live in summer. However, if you're willing to take a punt, or have another use for such a drive on a gaming PC or gaming laptop then these are our top picks (guesses) right now that have money off or are great deals in and of themselves.

Seagate Firecuda 510 Series NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD | 500GB | $105 $79.99 at Amazon

Now, this is as about an educated guess as we can get for internal PS5 SSD options. And that's because a lot of officially licensed drives for Sony's console have come from Seagate - just because of that, the drive manufacturer is about as good a bet as it gets for making PS5-compatible drives. While it's 'only' Gen3, there's often little in the way of real-world noticeable difference in performance and this will suffice just fine. View Deal

WD_Black SN850 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD | 500GB | $150 $129.99 at Amazon

One of the best of the best right now, this SSD is a blinding drive. Its speeds are exceptional and are from the top of the pile, and we'd have a good guess that this will play nice with the PS5 (hopefully). At this, it's lowest ever price, it's certainly worth a look. You can read more in our WD Black SN850 review.View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD | 1TB | $230 $199.99 at Amazon

This is the other widely-considered best companion for the PS5 once Sony breaks cover. The latest and best drive from Samsung has blistering speeds and offers top-class performance.View Deal

Looking for options for the other new-gen console? Then check out our guide to the best Xbox One external hard drive you can get, the best Xbox Series X external hard drive money can buy, as well as the best Xbox Series X accessories you can add to your setup.