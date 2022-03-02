Today only - Nintendo Switch Lite $10 off for Prime members

We all know finding a deal on a standalone console from Nintendo is a huge win, so we're excited to see that Woot has done it again. The Amazon retailer is offering $10 off the Nintendo Switch Lite for Prime members today. If you've been eying up the Nintendo Switch Lite but don't want to fork out the total cost, this is definitely one to check out.

Nintendo Switch Lite deals that actually take cash off the final price are incredibly rare. Even on major sale days, these prices don't budge. The full price of the Nintendo Switch Lite currently sits at $199, but with that $10 saving brings the final cost down to $189 right now. Woot is also offering all the colours of the Switch Lite, so if you were thinking of a specific colour to buy, they've got you sorted.

Woot has previously wowed us with its Nintendo Switch deals on the full console. They recently had an offer of the Nintendo Switch for $20 off, which sold out quickly. Today's discount on the handheld only model will only stick around for another few hours - so hop on this offer while it's hot.

Nintendo Switch Lite | $199 $189 at Woot

Save $10 - An insane deal on an Nintendo console does not come around often. If you've been thinking of purchasing one then definitely hop on this while its around. With $10 off this is a significant price cut.



