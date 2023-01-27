Tobey Maguire is open to playing Spider-Man again: "Why wouldn't I want to do that?"

Original Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire says he would return as the superhero if asked, and I'll just say right now that I am definitely asking.

Maguire actually did don the iconic red and blue spandex again for the most recent movie in the series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he wasn't the main character. Well, in another universe I suppose he was, but not the one the movie focuses on. Anyway, Maguire said in a new interview with Marvel (opens in new tab) itself (thanks, DiscussingFilm (opens in new tab)) that he'd be excited for anything Spider-Man related in the future, including doing another movie.

"I love these films and I love all of the different series," Maguire said, seemingly referring to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. "If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn't I want to do that?"

Look, I'm all about Tom Holland's Spider-Man, but there's something uniquely charming about Sam Raimi and Maguire's pre-MCU trilogy. Even the third movie, with its messy romantic subplot and emo Peter Parker dance (that scene slaps in 2023), is still an enjoyable popcorn flick. All I'm saying is I'm 100% down for a Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man 4 starring Maguire as Peter Parker facing his toughest foes yet: chronic back pain and crippling debt. Or is that too real?

The next (real) movie in the series is the animated Across the Spider-Verse, and it hits theaters this June 2. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else there is to get excited about.