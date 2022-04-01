Tiny Tina's Wonderlands patch makes online matchmaking easier and faster

A new Tiny Tina's Wonderlands update makes it easier and faster to match up with other players online and tackle the game in co-op mode.

As detailed on 2K's official Tiny Tina's Wonderlands website, version 1.0.1.0B primarily addresses feedback from the community about issues related to online play. Folks have been experiencing a network error when trying to party up with friends online, which is a pretty big bummer when so much of the appeal of these kinds of games is the co-op element. Thankfully, while the language in the patch notes is pretty vague, it sounds like 2K is aiming to address that problem with this update.

"Our team here worked around the clock to limit online play disruptions," reads a bit from the patch notes. "We’ve made adjustments to our services and folks are much more likely to be able to party up and play together."

As the update just went live this morning, you'll want to make sure you have it installed before you try online matchmaking again. Just check the in-game news screen from the main menu, and you should see the article for Hotfix: 1.0.1.0b there. If you don't see it, 2K advises you close the game and relaunch it. Same goes for if you've installed the update and matchmaking still isn't working - just give it the ol' tried and true restart solution.

The new Tiny Tina's Wonderlands update also includes a number of hot fixes. Here's the full list straight from 2K:

Dark Magic scaling on Weapons has been improved to match other elemental weapons

Legendary Spells have been updated to change color to their respective element in when viewed in Item Inspection

Legendary Spells have been updated to use the icon that matches their casting style when viewed in Item Inspection

Chaos Bunnies and Chests have been updated to include Chaos Chamber-specific loot

