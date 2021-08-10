Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams series casts Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán have joined the cast of Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams series for Netflix.

Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams, while Guzmán will play her husband Gomez. Jenna Ortega is already on board to play their moody adolescent daughter, Wednesday.

Netflix describes the eight-part series, titled Wednesday, as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy." Burton will direct, while Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are on screenwriting duties.

It will follow Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships with the strange and diverse student body.

Zeta-Jones is known for her roles in movies like Chicago (for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2003), Ocean's Twelve , and The Mask of Zorro . Guzmán, meanwhile, has appeared in several Paul Thomas Anderson movies, including Boogie Nights and Punch-Drunk Love , and he's also starred in TV shows like the Netflix series Narcos and HBO's How to Make It in America. The pair have worked together before, too – they both starred in Traffic , the 2000 crime drama directed by Steven Soderbergh.