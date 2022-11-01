Tilda Swinton plays a haunted mother-daughter duo in first trailer for A24's The Eternal Daughter

The first trailer for A24's The Eternal Daughter is here – and it sees Tilda Swinton playing both a mother and daughter with a complex relationship.

Directed, written, and produced by Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir, The Souvenir Part 2), the ghostly tale sees an artist and her elderly mother (Swinton) confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home that's now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Julie and Rosalind check into a mysterious hotel where they are seemingly the only guests – and begin to experience strange, supernatural happenings.

The cast also includes Joseph Mydell, Carly-Sophia Davies, and Alfie Sankey-Green.

Martin Scorsese executive produces, having also served as an exec producer for Hogg's The Souvenir. The legendary filmmaker reached out to Hogg about collaborating after watching her 2010 film, Archipelago, a British drama about a family on holiday.

Swinton previously starred in The Souvenir and reprised her role in The Souvenir Part 2. The actor is currently filming Wes Anderson's Asteroid City and David Fincher's The Killer, starring in both as undisclosed roles.

The Eternal Daughter first premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 6, before going on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival and the 60th New York Film Festival. It's set to hit theaters in North America on December 2.

