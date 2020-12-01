Three Cyber Monday soundbar deals for any budget

You can't go wrong with a good Cyber Monday soundbar deal, and we've got three from very different price ranges for you to choose from. If you've already got an audio system for your theater, a soundbar can help you fine-tune your sound, and if you're still relying on your TV's speakers, any one of these soundbars will change your life. Cyber Monday soundbar deals range from sub $100 dollar bargains to several hundred dollars off more high-end equipment, and we've rounded up one solid deal from three different price categories so that shoppers can find something to suit any budget.

Any of these Cyber Monday soundbar deals will serve you well, so don't feel like you're missing out if you're a bit tight on cash this holiday season (aren't we all?). That said, if you can spring for one of the more expensive ones, you'll enjoy clearer, richer audio and more fine-tuning and convenience features.

Soundbars also make great Bluetooth speakers that you can use for music and podcasts when you aren't watching TV. And due to their larger form factor, soundbars can fill a room as efficiently as most stereo systems, whereas the typical Bluetooth speaker is only suitable for light listening. Basically, a soundbar is a good thing to have in preparation for the day we can finally have parties again.

Cyber Monday soundbar deals

TaoTronics 32-inch Bluetooth soundbar | $89.99 $69.98 at Amazon

This TaoTronics 32-inch Bluetooth soundbar ticks all the boxes - wired and wireless Bluetooth connection options, sleek aesthetic, and a nearly 5-star rating on Amazon - all for the price of a meal-for-two at Olive Garden. Hard to go wrong with this bargain of a Cyber Monday soundbar deal.View Deal

LG soundbar with 6" subwoofer | $279.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

This is a solid mid-range option at full-price, but cut down to less than half of its normal price, it's an absolute steal. The soundbar itself crams in two 50w speakers, while the included 6" subwoofer adds another 200w for a powerful, dependable sound system at a budget price.View Deal

Samsung soundbar and subwoofer with Dolby Atmos | $699.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

The king of the Cyber Monday soundbar deals, this $300-off Samsung has it all - a big ol' wireless subwoofer, 330w power output, and crystal clear, dynamic Dolby Atmos sound to replicate the multichannel movie theater experience we all so sorely miss right now.View Deal

If you're looking to keep your music to yourself or step up your gaming setup, check out our round-up of the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals, and take a peek at the two best Cyber Monday headphone deals we've seen so far. The Cyber Monday 2020 deals are still raging strong, so check back throughout the night for new deals.