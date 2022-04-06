Chris Hemsworth might have secretly revealed the Thor 4 trailer release date, according to Marvel fans

Considering Thor: Love and Thunder (opens in new tab) is set to be released in just a few months time, there's surprisingly little is known about the fourth installment in the Asgardian hero's series. We've not even seen a trailer yet – but some Marvel fans have come up with a theory that suggests one may be released very soon.

Earlier this week, Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, Valkyrie actor Tessa Thompson, and Thor 4 director Taika Waititi, alongside the caption: "Some long lead press for Thor Love And Thunder with these two wonderful humans. A day full of wackiness and hilarity. Get ready, folks, this film's gonna be wild!!"

In the snap, Waititi can be seen pointing each of his index fingers to the sky, while Hemsworth holds up two sign of the horns, and Thompson makes a couple of peace symbols with her hands.

11/04/22 Ja estamos assim de saúde. pic.twitter.com/vHJFUTjP7pApril 5, 2022 See more

At first glance, it might just seem like the trio were innocently posing, but eagle-eyed onlookers reckon it could be hinting that the teaser will drop on April 11, 2022. Fans took to social media to posit whether Waititi's gesture may represent the number 11, Hemsworth's a four, and Thompson's could be two twos. A reach? Probably. But, then again, the folks at Marvel love to play their games.

For now, we do know that Thor: Love and Thunder takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and will see Natalie Portman reprise the role of Jane Foster. At some point in the movie, the astrophysicist is set to adopt the mantle of Lady Thor, and new merchandise has given us our best look at her superpowered hero.

The Brazil-based popcorn buckets depict Thor and Lady Thor, who is sometimes known as Mighty Thor or the Goddess of Thunder, fighting side-by-side. As the former wields the Stormbreaker he created in Avengers: Infinity War, Foster can be seen waving around Mjolnir. Exciting stuff!

Que lindezas!!! E saíram imagens de baldes de pipoca com artes do filme Thor love and thunder. pic.twitter.com/hgKLXp36zjApril 5, 2022 See more

Thor: Love and Thunder will also star Jaime Alexander, who's back as Lady Sif, and several of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast including Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (as Drax), and Karen Gillan (as Nebula). Christian Bale will also feature as new MCU character Gorr the God Butcher.

It is currently scheduled to release on July 8. While we sit and wait patiently for the first trailer, check out our breakdown of the MCU timeline (opens in new tab).