Thor 4: Christian Bale spotted in costume as the movie's villain

By

The actor appears to have a comic book accurate costume

Christian Bale in The Dark Knight
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

More Thor: Love and Thunder set photos have hit the internet, and they appear to show Christian Bale in a comic-accurate costume. 

According to the Daily Mail, Bale is filming in Malibu – as Chris Hemsworth announced Thor 4 has wrapped, this is most likely for additional photography. The pictures, which you can see below, show Bale in a full-body costume, with silver skin and dark robes. This closely resembles his villainous character Gorr the God Butcher's look in the Marvel comics.

See more

In the source material, Gorr's life is particularly tragic: his planet was close to starvation, and his prayers to the gods were never answered. He was orphaned, lost his partner and all of their children, and was exiled for losing faith in the gods. Eventually, Gorr killed his first god, and swore he'd get his revenge and kill the rest of them. Thor should probably watch his back, then.

The story of Thor: Love and Thunder is being kept under wraps, but there are still some plot teases out there. For one thing, we know some of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be showing up, and Tessa Thompson has said her character Valkyrie is still King of New Asgard following Avengers: Endgame. Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will also be wielding Mjolnir, and Taika Waititi returns to direct – and play Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due for release May 6, 2022. Next up in Marvel Phase 4 is What If…?, which debuts on Disney Plus this August 11. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.  

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards

I'm a freelance Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for our Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after getting my BA in English. 