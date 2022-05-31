This Xbox Series S deal offers up the lowest price ever recorded

Save up to $40 on this Xbox Series S deal as it hits its lowest ever price.

Since its release many people have been on the look out for Xbox Series S deals. Well it's time to stop searching, as the next gen console has just hit a record low on Amazon. The Xbox Series S console is currently on sale for $279 (opens in new tab), giving you over $20 off the $299 MSRP. This is the cheapest price recorded on Amazon for this product ever. 

If you're also thinking about picking up Elden Ring title on your new console then there is another Xbox deal just for you. For a limited time only you can also grab the Xbox Series S console and a digital code for the standard edition of Elden Ring for just $319.98 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This saves you a whopping $40.00 - over 10% off. 

If you've been thinking about going for an upgrade then this Xbox Series S deal is the perfect opportunity to go for it. At its lowest ever recorded price this deal is a must-see. You'll find more information on both of these offers just below, and plenty more Xbox Series S deals further down the page. 

Todays best Xbox Series S deals

Xbox Series S | $299.99 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20.99 - This record low price for the next gen Xbox Series S console comes thanks to a $20 discount at Amazon. This offer is likely time limited or while stocks lasts so this is your chance to pick up this console as the lowest price its ever been at.

Xbox Series S + Elden Ring: Standard Edition | $359.98 $319.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40 - This limited time promotional offer allows you to obtain both the Xbox Series S (RRP $299.99) and the new Elden Ring title (RRP $59.99) for less than $320. This is currently the best deal available if you're hoping to get your hands on this next gen console and the amazing new title. 

More of today's best Xbox deals

If the Xbox Series S deal above doesn't quite work for you, you'll find the latest Xbox Series X stock and discounts on the best Xbox Series X accessories just below.

We're also rounding up all the best Xbox Series X deals if you're after the flagship console, and bringing you all the best Xbox Series X headsets and the best TV for Xbox Series X if you're kitting out a whole new setup. 

