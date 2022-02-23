This Xbox headset deal sees one of the best Razer sets go for its lowest ever price

If you've been after the inevitable Xbox headset deal to arrive, one that gets you a premium-end set for a mid-tier price, then today is quite possible the day to strike.

Cutting to it, you can currently get the Razer Kaira Pro for its lowest ever price at Amazon, with its price dropping to just $99.99 (from $150). With quality drivers, seamless wireless connection, a great microphone, and quality in design, build, game audio, and more, this is likely all the Xbox headset you'll ever need, so saving cash in the process is the perfect entrance.

The value offered by the Razer Kaira Pro at this price is genuinely excellent: this reduction moves the headset from its more premium end of the scale and brings it right into a whole new price and headset-quality category. That's a big thing for one of the best Xbox Series X headsets!

Today's best Xbox gaming headset deals

Razer Kaira Pro | Black | $150 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're after a more premium set for your Xbox console then this Razer one is for you. Perennial makers of some of the best headsets going, the Kaira Pro is borne of that pedigree and offers excellent audio, a solid mic, and great performance.



And remember, not only is this one of the top headsets for the latest new-gen console, but because it's cord-free it's definitely one of the top Xbox Series X wireless headsets money can buy, and due to its forward/backward compatibility, it's also one of the best Xbox One headsets.

More of today's Xbox gaming headset deals

If the model on offer above doesn't suit, you'll find plenty more Xbox gaming headset deals below. These are some of the best cups on the market right now, which means you're getting excellent value with any money off.

Looking for more PS5 setup-enhancing tech? Check out the best Xbox Series X external hard drives, and our guide to the best TV for Xbox Series X too.