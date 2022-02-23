This Xbox headset deal sees one of the best Razer sets go for its lowest ever price

Bag yourself one of the best with the Razer Kaira Pro Xbox headset, coming down to its lowest ever price

Razer Kaira Pro
(Image credit: Razer)

If you've been after the inevitable Xbox headset deal to arrive, one that gets you a premium-end set for a mid-tier price, then today is quite possible the day to strike. 

Cutting to it, you can currently get the Razer Kaira Pro for its lowest ever price at Amazon, with its price dropping to just $99.99 (from $150). With quality drivers, seamless wireless connection, a great microphone, and quality in design, build, game audio, and more, this is likely all the Xbox headset you'll ever need, so saving cash in the process is the perfect entrance.

The value offered by the Razer Kaira Pro at this price is genuinely excellent: this reduction moves the headset from its more premium end of the scale and brings it right into a whole new price and headset-quality category. That's a big thing for one of the best Xbox Series X headsets!

Today's best Xbox gaming headset deals

And remember, not only is this one of the top headsets for the latest new-gen console, but because it's cord-free it's definitely one of the top Xbox Series X wireless headsets money can buy, and due to its forward/backward compatibility, it's also one of the best Xbox One headsets

