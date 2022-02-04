This wired PS5 headset deal gets you a top Razer set for its lowest price

This wired PS5 headset deal is the perfect addition to anyone's Friday - and anyone's PS5 setup. If you've been holding out for a new headset that packs as much as it can into a modest price tag, then I'd recommend Razer's Kaira X for PlayStation straight away... but now I can recommend it at its lowest ever price!

That's right, one of the top budget or entry-level wired contenders for best PS5 headsets is at an impulse-purchase-worthy price of just $44.99 at Amazon right now. That's 25% off.

Getting this standard of headset, and one this new - it's from Razer's latest line of PlayStation headsets - is an incredible deal. But not only is the deal and price incredible, you're getting genuinely quality here. This is my go-to wired PS5 headset, and it's also one of the best PS4 headsets and best PC headsets for gaming with a cable that I've tested in a long while.

The audio is great, pumped into your brain by Razer's Triforce 50mm drivers, while the HyperClear Cardioid mic means you're clear as day to your teammates. It's also comfortable as heck, and the cable is shorter than traditional headsets to ensure it fits in with the console setup (it plugs into the controller).

Comfortable, exceptional audio quality, a wired connection, and all at a lowest ever price? Yes, please.

Today's best wired PS5 headset deal

Razer Kaira X for PlayStation

Save 25% - This wired ps5 headset is perfect for those looking to make their budget go as far as possible - and now it goes even further with a whole quarter off the price! A seriously good headset, for a seriously good price.



Looking for more PS5 setup-enhancing tech? Check out the best PS5 SSDs, and our guide to the best TV for PS5 too.