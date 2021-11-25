One of the year's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is back in stock at Amazon

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals don't get better than the classic Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, and Amazon has just returned this ever-popular offer to its virtual shelves. we've seen (and likely will see) this year. You'll find the $299.99 bundle back in stock right now, but we'd recommend picking up some speed on this one - this particular offer has been selling out particularly quickly this week.

We previously saw this offer live at both Best Buy and Walmart when retailers launched early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at the top of the week, but Amazon is currently the only store offering stock today. Considering the value on offer here, and the rarity of these discounts, we don't expect to see a better Nintendo Switch deal this year.

This is the bundle of the year, offering a copy of Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for the standard price of the console by itself. When it last appeared in early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at the start of the week, however, it was quickly snapped up. We wouldn't wait too long to jump on this rare discount, then - especially if you've been holding out for a bundle deal over the last few months.

You'll find more information on this discount just below, and plenty more Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals further down the page. Keep a close eye on our guide to the best Black Friday gaming deals for more savings.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | $299.99 at Amazon Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | $299.99 at Amazon

This Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is back in stock at Amazon right now, offering the standard console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $299.99. That's a return of one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in recent memory. But hurry, this one sold out particularly quickly when it popped up before.



More of today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

If you're too late to hit the bundle above, there are plenty more Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to take advantage of right now. We're listing all our top picks just below, and you'll find more prices on both the standard Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED just below.

For more offers, we'd recommend checking out the best Black Friday PS5 deals on offer right now, as well as the latest Black Friday Xbox Series X deals as well.