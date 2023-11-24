This upscaler changed the way I play retro games, and it’s now at a record low price for Black Friday

More often than not, I tend to reach for retro games consoles over my PS5 or PC. That might amuse some of you considering I work at GamesRadar+ rather than Retro Gamer magazine, but I just love being able to mess around with old tech. However, my whole approach to playing the classics changed once I got my hands on an OSSC, and it could do the same for you if you grab one this Black Friday.

I actually didn’t really expect to see a version of the Open Source Scan Converter (OSSC) among Black Friday gaming deals. However, if you take yourself over to Amazon right now, and sign up for Amazon Prime, you’ll find one by Mcbazel that’s down from $139.90 to $111.92. The 20% saving is well worth taking advantage of if you’ve been struggling to hook up old consoles like the Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis (Mega Drive), and original PlayStation to a modern TV, not to mention it’s going to properly upscale your visuals and make those pixels pop.

If you’re wondering how the OSSC actually works, allow me to briefly fill you in. The upscaler effectively enables you to hook up old consoles using an RGB scart cable, increase the native resolution by doubling the lines of pixels received, then output the results using an HDMI cable. The result is a cleaner, sharper image with accurate colours and minimal lag, as your TV will be working with an upscaled output up to 720p rather than an old analogue signal.

Mcbazel OSSC retro gaming upscaler | $139.90 $111.92 at Amazon

Save $27.98 - This Black Friday deal knocks 20% off one of the best upscalers for playing retro games, and it's a bit of an unexpected Black Friday deal. You'll have to sign up for Amazon Prime to access the offer, but if you're new to the service, you can use a free trial to avoid extra expense. Buy it if: ✅ You have lots of old consoles

✅ You need a way to hook up to new TVs

✅ You're looking for better image quality Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't are about image quality

❌ You'd rather use an emulation device Price Check: Newegg $169.99 | Walmart $167.29

Should you buy an Open Source Scan Converter (OSSC)?

The OSSC is an invaluable retro gaming tool if used correctly, and it honestly changed the way I use old consoles forever. Not only did it allow me to ditch cheap, low quality upscalers and adapters, but also meant I could stop consistently using older displays, even though I do like to set things up on my ‘90s CRT TV from time to time. It also has enabled me to experience some of my favorite gems from the past like never before, as if you’ve not played an old Sega Mega Drive game on an OLED screen yet, you’re missing out.

Naturally, there are a few things you’ll absolutely want to consider before grabbing an OSSC. For starters, you’re going to need to use scart cables, as your original composite (the red, yellow, and white one) and RF antenna cables aren’t natively compatible with this upscaler. While the device is fairly easy to use, and the Mcbazel comes with a remote, you will also have an array of expert settings at your disposal, meaning the setup can look complicated at face value. I’d argue it’s simpler to navigate than you’d think, but if you’re looking for something with no manual intervention required, this might not be the upscaler for you.

Lastly, you may have noticed my OSSC is black, whereas the one discounted at Amazon is orange. That’s due to the fact a few different companies release their own spin on the upscaler, but most options come with a remote control, power supply, and some sort of shell. The guts are normally the same regardless, and aside from the color, this one looks like exactly the same setup as mine.

Looking for a console that doesn’t require additional upscalers? You might want to consider the Atari 2600+, as the revamped version of the original VCS runs original cartridges and has HDMI output. If you’re just looking for more Black Friday retro gaming gubbins, you’ll find more of the best offers available now down below.

