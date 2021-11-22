This stunning RTX 3080 gaming laptop deal may be the best we see this Black Friday

We're seeing Black Friday gaming laptop deals storming the shelves this week now that we're just days away from the main event. That means there are some stunning prices up for grabs for those upgrading their rigs, but this $500 discount on an RTX 3080 GP66 Leopard may just rule them all.

For just $1,799 (was $2,299), you're getting a top of the range graphics card, i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. That's a particularly strong configuration, and one we definitely don't see at $1,799 every day. Newegg's Black Friday RTX gaming laptop deals have instant savings of $400 on this model, but you can also claim $100 back in a rebate. That leaves us with one of the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals on the market right now.

Of course, if you're after something a little cheaper, there's plenty more offers on the virtual shelves this week. Best Buy is leading the way in the cheaper categories, with this RTX 3060 MSI GF65 coming in at just $849.99 (was $1,099.99), and an RTX 3070 Asus ROG Zephyrus taking a $300 discount down to $1,549.99 (was $1,849.99).

You'll find all of these early Black Friday RTX gaming laptop deals just below, but if you're after something more affordable we'd also recommend checking in on the latest Black Friday laptop deals as well. We're also rounding up plenty more RTX 3080 laptop deals and cheap gaming laptop deals over the course of the week.

MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,299 MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,299 $1,799 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $500 - This is a particularly rare offer. While the MSI GP66 Leopard is down to $1,899 on the page, you can claim an additional $100 back with rebate. That means you're paying just $1,799 for an RTX 3080 machine. We certainly don't see that everyday, especially with an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD packed inside as well.



More of today's best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

MSI GF65 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,099.99 MSI GF65 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - The MSI GF65 is back down to just $849.99 at Best Buy right now. We previously saw this price on the RTX 3060 configuration earlier this month, but it was snapped up pretty quickly. That means you'll need to get in there fast to take advantage of such a heavy discount on an i5 / 512GB SSD machine.



Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,199 Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,199 $999 (with $50 rebate) at Newegg

Save $200 - There's an RTX 3060 GPU hiding away in this sub-$1,000 gaming laptop deal at Newegg right now. That's excellent value considering you're also getting 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to make the most of that mid-range graphics card.



Asus ROG Zephyrus RTX 3070 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,849.99 Asus ROG Zephyrus RTX 3070 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,849.99 $1,549.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The 15.6-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus has had $300 cut from the price in Best Buy's Black Friday gaming laptop deals this week. That means you're getting a stunning price on a rig with a Ryzen 9 processor, 1TB SSD, RTX 3070 GPU and 16GB RAM.



More early Black Friday deals available now

