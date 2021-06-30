Save $600 with this impressive Sony OLED TV deal

If you were looking for a good OLED TV deal, Sony has you covered - its 55-inch A8H is currently $600 less than normal at Amazon, while the 65-inch version has been cut by $500 overall. Considering the fact that Sony is one of the most well-respected brands when it comes to TVs, this sale is worth investigating.

Although both models were cheaper over Prime Day earlier in June, this is still a bargain for an OLED TV deal. If you've ever looked around longingly for an OLED TV, especially one from a brand as revered as Sony (if such a brand exists, anyway), you've no doubt experienced some serious sticker shock. OLED TVs generally offer the best picture quality on the market, but you pay for the luxury. Just for reference, even budget-minded brands are selling 65-inch OLED TVs around the $2,000 mark. Naturally, OLED TVs from premium brands like Sony can cost a whole lot more than that. That's why these offers are so eye-catching.

If you're looking for the best TV for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, the A8H has pretty much all the big features you want to maximize picture quality and performance, including 4K resolution, HDR, and of course, the impossibly deep blacks and vibrant colors only an OLED can get you. The A8H even has a dedicated Game Mode specifically made to optimize image quality on PlayStation consoles.

Sony A8H 55-inch OLED TV | $1,900 $1,298 at Amazon

Down $600 from its original price, this deal essentially gets you a high-range OLED TV at a mid-range price. OLED is the hottest, newest TV tech available, and from a brand as respected as Sony, this deal is sure to be a treat for your eyes as well as your poor ol' wallet. And don't worry if you wanted something bigger - you can also get the 65-inch version for $1,999 instead of $2,500.

