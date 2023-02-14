This budget gaming PC with an RTX 3060 just dropped to below $1,000

We love a good budget gaming PC. Something that doesn't break the bank but still offers great value for money, with specs that will run the latest video games on PC at a respectable rate. That's why we were pleasantly surprised to come across this budget gaming PC for under $1,000.

The gaming PC in question is a Skytech Shadow 3.0 (with RTX 3060 fitted) at Best Buy for just $979.99 (opens in new tab), recently reduced from $1,099.99. Further specs include an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and Windows 10, all of which make for a great entry to mid-range build. Machines like this have been dropping over the past few months in light of the RTX 40 series being released, so thankfully, are becoming more common.

This is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for a gaming PC since Black Friday, featuring a setup that can be upgraded with new components as and when you need them. Skytech is also a decent brand for its price range, one you will often find scattered throughout our best cheap gaming PC deals . The only thing to note is that DDR5 RAM is only compatible with certain motherboards and processors, so that's something to consider going forward. Not a deal breaker for anyone wanting to play the latest games at high specs, however.

Today's best gaming PC deal

(opens in new tab) Skytech Gaming Shadow 3.0 | $1,099.99 $979.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Now available for under $1,000, this Skytech Gaming Shadow 3.0 desktop is the perfect entry point for anyone looking to get into PC gaming. Specs: AMD Ryzen 5 3600, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12G, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM

