This RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal looks unbeatable ahead of Black Friday

Gaming laptop deals are gearing up for a big season. With the RTX 40-Series firmly settled on the shelves and older RTX 30-Series machines having to fight for recognition, we're seeing some excellent discounts landing all around us right now. We weren't expecting to see a $799.99 sale price on a very capable RTX 4060 rig this early, though.

You'll find this offer on the Gigabyte G5 at Best Buy, dropping $300 off its $1,099.99 MSRP to land at this incredible final rate. That's the kind of price we're used to seeing RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals at - and you're getting a hell of a lot more power for your cash here. It goes without saying, but this is the cheapest we've ever seen this configuration. Previous sales have dipped to $899.99 just a couple of times this year and that was only within the last months. Today's additional $100 off marks a truly unbeatable offer.

And we don't think that will even be beaten when official Black Friday gaming laptop deals roll into town in November either. After all, for an RTX 4060 laptop to drop below $799.99 it's going to need to make some serious sacrifices. Yes, here you're dropping down to a 12th generation processor but considering the budget configurations on the shelves at the moment, that's a very small price to pay.

It's not one of the best gaming laptops in the world, no, but it's certainly one of the best value overall. If you don't want to spend $3K on an all-singing all-dancing RTX 4090 beast, this is a solid shout.

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This Gigabyte G5 is packing some serious value in that RTX 4060 graphics card and with a $300 discount it can now be yours for just $799.99. That's the kind of price we'd expect to see on an older RTX 3060 machine right now, so you're getting a serious power upgrade for your cash here. Yes, there are some sacrifices - most notably in the previous generation processor, but that i7-12650H number is still a premium model. Specs: Intel i7-12650H | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want excellent 1080p performance

✅ You play mid-power games

✅ You don't want to sacrifice RAM Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play the latest games at top settings

❌ A QHD display is a priority Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: OOS



Should you buy the Gigabyte G5?

The Gigabyte G5 is a perenially cheap gaming laptop, but it does pack a nice punch in its component/price ratios. We typically see high-end graphics cards going for particularly low prices when included in one of these builds, while dropping other luxury features like a metal chassis and boosted speakers to keep those prices low. If you're after a solid, reliable piece of kit for everyday play this is an excellent option - especially if you don't want to pay for extra features you simply won't use.

Not only that, but this particular Gigabyte G5 is looking incredibly strong right now. For reference, an RTX 3050 version of a slightly older model is currently on sale for $899 at Amazon, while Newegg's best offer on an RTX 4060 build (with half the RAM and a weaker processor) sits at $929. Best Buy's latest gaming laptop deals are storming it with this i7-12650H configuration, then.

