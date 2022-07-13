This RTX 3060 PC is just $699 in this last-minute Prime Day deal

Walmart is responding to Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals with this dangerously tempting offer for an HP Pavilion PC with an RTX 3060 for a mere $699 (was $899.99) (opens in new tab).
If you're looking around the 3060 and 3050 range - the lower end of the 30-series spectrum - but you want something a little more portable, Amazon has an RTX 3050-powered gaming laptop, and it's available for the same price: $699 (was $999) (opens in new tab) - a massive $300 saving.
If you've been looking around for gaming PCs and laptop deals, you'll know the new 30-series graphics cards are highly sought-after and often more expensive than they should be due to that high demand/low supply situation. That's why finding Prime Day gaming PC deals like these is especially noteworthy. You're getting brand new, highly in-demand hardware for a few hundred short of a grand - and sneaking it in right before Prime Day finishes. That's satisfying.
Here are the full details on those deals, and keep on scrolling for more great Prime Day gaming deals.
Prime Day gaming PC deals
HP Pavilion desktop with RTX 3060 GPU and i5-10400F CPU |
$899 $699 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $200 - A gaming PC with an RTX 3060 and i5 CPU for $699? Get out of town! Actually no, get into this deal because it really is a fantastic entry into PC gaming, even if its processor is last-gen.
Gigabyte 15.6" gaming laptop with RTX 3050 GPU and i5-11400H CPU |
$999 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $300 - An even bigger saving on a gaming laptop powered by the entry-level 30-series GPU. While the 3060 in the desktop above is a little better, it's worth noting that this laptop is packing Intel's acclaimed 11th-gen CPU, compared to the 10th-gen in the PC.
If this doesn't get your attention, maybe these cheap gaming PCs still available for Prime Day will.