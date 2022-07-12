These are the cheapest gaming PC deals we've found this Prime Day

Amazon's got you covered if you're after cheap towers in its coveted sales event, as the Prime Day PC deals have many offers for those budget-minded gamers hoping to spend under $1,000 today.

The cheapest gaming PC deal that we've found in the Prime Day sales so far is the HP Pavilion, complete with an i5 CPU and a GTX 1650 for just $579.99 (was $730) (opens in new tab). While far from a powerhouse, this is one of the most affordable entry-level machines we've seen running this hardware to date, beating the previous historic lowest ever price by a full $100.

If you're interested in ray tracing and DLSS then these gaming PC deals have you covered here as well. One of the best choices we were able to highlight include the CyberPowerPC Xtreme VR, armed with an 11th Gen i5 processor and an RTX 2060, for just $899.99 (was $1,015) (opens in new tab). Despite being from the previous Turing generation, you're actually getting better pound-for-pound performance overall when compared to the latest budget Ampere video card for a very aggressive rate.

For more from the PC platform in Amazon's two-day sales event, we're also rounding up all the latest and greatest Prime Day gaming laptop deals with offers on everything from the wallet-friendly to the bleeding edge being covered.

Today's gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion | $730 $579.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - This is the lowest ever price we're able to verify on this HP Pavilion model, undercutting the previous cheapest rate by a full $100. Simply put, we hardly see such capable desktop hardware under the $600 mark, making this deal one you're not going to want to miss on the budget end of things. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Skytech Blaze II | $900 $719.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $180 - The huge discount on the Skytech Blaze II takes this already competitively priced small form factor rig down to very aggressive territory. What's more, you're getting the best price we're able to verify here, beating the previous record low by $76. Features: Intel Core i3-10105F, GTX 1650, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Slate MR | $1,000 $849.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - This is the first time we've seen a price cut happen on the iBuyPower Slate MR. What's most significant about this machine is the budget AMD Radeon GPU inside, able to keep up with today's games in 1080p. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RX 6500 XT, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR | $1,015 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $115 - Although not quite the historic lowest price on the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR, you're still getting a Turing-powered rig at under the $900 mark. Despite being previous generation, that card is still more than capable at delivering on ray tracing and DLSS. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RTX 2060, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR | $1,130 $939.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $190 - This is the cheapest rate we're able to verify on the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR with the latest budget Ampere GPU inside. Coming in at well under a thousand dollars, this is a great PC deal. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) MEK Hero G2 | $1,200 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Although the MEK Hero G2 has been cheaper than this once in the past, this is still a great price on a gaming PC running the latest 12th Gen i5 processor and double the RAM we typically see in budget builds at this price range. Features: Intel Core i5-12400F, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD.



