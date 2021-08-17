This RTX 3060 gaming PC deal is the best way to beat the resellers

Dell is currently offering an Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC for $1,099.99, complete with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and stellar RTX 3060 (12GB) GPU.

This deal, which is likely to only stay around a few hours at most, sees $370 knocked off the MSRP, making it the ideal machine for enthusiasts for less; there's a reason why our its number one pick for the best gaming PC you can get, and right now you can buy it even cheaper.

Anyone in the know when it comes to PC components is no doubt aware of just how challenging it is to know where to buy RTX 3060 graphics cards. This scarcity has meant that, for those looking to get next-gen visuals for less, an RTX 3060 laptop or RTX 3060 PC - like this one - is the way to go, at least for now.

The RTX 3060 is certainly no slouch when it comes to the raw gaming performance that it can output, especially when it's considered a 'budget' card. What's more, with 12GB VRAM available, there's more than enough grunt under the hood to push most games to their limits in Full HD and get solid performance in 1440p.

The biggest selling point is, of course, the ray-tracing capabilities of the GPU. With this particular machine, you'll be able to experience all the benefits of real-time reflections and volumetric lighting in demanding games for unparalleled visual fidelity not seen in a PC at this price point prior.

Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3060) | $1,470 Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3060) | $1,470 $1,099.99 at Dell

Save $370. There's little debate that, for the money, you're getting a powerful gaming PC that can handle just about anything you throw at it in Full HD and hold its own in 1440p. The specs are more than good enough to keep up with the newest games, but the RAM can be manufacturer doubled if you're looking to work on it as well. Features: Intel Core i5 11400F, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD. View Deal

Now that you've got a great gaming PC, keep that momentum going with the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mouse on the market. What's more, if you're in need of a panel, check out our picks for the best gaming monitors you can buy.