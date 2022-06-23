This resin 3D printer is perfect for beginners on a budget, and it's $110 off

The realm of 3D printing can be a mysterious and intimidating one, but this enormous $110 discount on the beginner-friendly Elegoo Mars 2 Pro is the perfect way for budget-conscious shoppers to break into the hobby. Tick the coupon box beneath the price and you'll be able to get Mars 2 Pro for $199.99 instead of $310 (opens in new tab). That's quite the discount.

That's very nearly the lowest price we've seen for the Elegoo Mars 2 Pro resin 3D printer. Indeed, it's only been cheaper once - yesterday, where it hit $189.99. Because it's climbing back up in price, we'd recommend acting fast to secure this device for less. Then you can be printing off models for the best tabletop RPGs in no time.

(opens in new tab) Elegoo Mars 2 Pro | $310 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 with coupon - If you're looking to get started in the resin 3D printing game, this is the ideal starting point. Thanks to a more manageable size and decent inbuilt software, it's a great place to learn the ropes. And with a 2K screen, the models it prints will look good too.



Of course, you will need resin to go along with it. From personal experience, we'd recommend considering this water washable resin from Elegoo via Amazon (opens in new tab). There are cheaper options like this photopolymer resin for around $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab), but that requires IPA alcohol for cleaning prints whereas the water-washable one can make do with plain old H20.

So, how should you get started once your printer has arrived? We'd suggest printing off a test piece before trying a full model to make sure your settings are correct. You'll find one in the software already, but it's also a good idea to try the Validation Matrix (opens in new tab) and print it off with different 'normal exposure' times to see what turns out better (with normal exposure, the lower, the better). Then you'll be able to find the sweet spot and get the crispest possible prints.

Not feeling this printer? Check out some of the other options listed below.

More of today's best 3D printer deals

For more tech offerings, check out the best gaming laptops. As for more tabletop action, don't miss the best board games or these board games for adults.