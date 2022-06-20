This Razer Controller is at an all time record low price

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has reached an all time record price low at Amazon today, sitting on the digital shelves for just $129.99 (opens in new tab). It usually costs $149.99 so this $20 saving is pretty significant on this pro controller. We were previously seeing this price available for a few weeks in May, but many missed out when the V2 Chroma jumped back up to MSRP at the end of the month. If you came up short in controller deals past, then, we'd recommend moving quickly on this one. We don't know how long this price will last.

The Wolverine V2 Chroma is one of the best PC controllers on the market right now, but can also be used as an Xbox controller if you're more of a console person. Some of the best options on the market do happen to be Razer controllers so if you're not already in ownership of one then this is your chance.

To take advantage of this Razer controller deal or other deals currently available then take a look below.

Save $20 - This price is returning to an all time low. If you've had your eye on this controller then this is your chance to pick it up at the cheapest price it's ever been. We did previously see this $20 discount available in May, but that quickly jumped back up to full price again.



