This Prime Day Lego deal hit me right in the feels

It may seem a little early to be thinking about Christmas, but today's Prime Day Lego sale - and some copycat offers - clearly like to be organized. And honestly, looking at them with their minifigures in Christmas jumpers is too sweet. My heart can't take it. Actually, I may now have diabetes from sweetness overload.

Thanks to Amazon's discounts, you can pick up the newest Lego advent calendars for Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter for their lowest price yet. As an example, the Marvel version (featuring Spidey wearing a Christmas jumper) is enjoying a hefty reduction that brings it down to $38.68 instead of almost $45 in today's Prime Day Lego deals. That's one of the more tempting offers I've seen so far.

Similarly, the UK is doing pretty well for itself too where Lego advent calendars are concerned - but not thanks to Amazon. Instead, JD Williams is coming in clutch with some offers that strip the price back to £23.99 rather than £30.

You can see all these savings below.

Lego Marvel Advent Calendar 2023 | $44.99 $38.68 at Amazon

Save $6 - That's a surprisingly good saving for this year's Marvel advent calendar, and we've never seen it go for less than this. However, if you're happy to risk it selling out, it may fall further as of Black Friday.



Price check:

💲 Walmart $38.68

💲 Best Buy $38.99



UK price:

✔ £29.99 £23.99 at JD Williams



Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023 | $44.99 $41.22 at Amazon

Save $4 - Despite being a relatively modest saving on the whole, that's actually the cheapest this advent calendar has ever been. It may dip further for Black Friday so you could wait and see if a better deal comes up, but there's a danger of it going out of stock by that point as we inch closer to December.



Price check:

💲 Walmart $41.22

💲 Best Buy $41.99



UK price:

✔ £29.99 £23.99 at JD Williams

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023 | $44.99 $41.62 at Amazon

Save $4 - And here we are, yet another lowest-ever price. Although there's a chance it'll dip further as we close in on December, that's something of a risky game because it may go out of stock before you can grab it.



Price check:

💲 Walmart $41.62

💲 Best Buy $41.99



UK price:

✔ £29.99 £23.99 at JD Williams



Should you grab these kits now rather than waiting until Black Friday? Well, it's a good question. Lego advent calendars often dip even further in price during the November sale, so it can be worth holding on... but that's also a bit of a dangerous game. There's no guarantee another discount will land, or that the sets in question will still be in stock at that point. Basically, it comes down to how confident you are in rolling the dice.

Still, this isn't the only offer to consider today before the Prime Day Lego sale wraps up. You can see all of the other offers from this week's best Prime Day gaming deals below.

