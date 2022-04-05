This LG C1 OLED TV deal is a brand new record low price and wild value for money

The price of the excellent LG C1 OLED TV has kept falling in recent weeks, and it's once again beaten its own record. The 55-inch size has just dropped to a, frankly ridiculous, new lowest ever price at Amazon - now just $1,096.99 (was $1,500).

The MSRP of this TV has dropped to around the $1,500 level so it's not the wildest discount on one of the best gaming TVs we've seen, but it is genuinely the lowest ever price we've seen this panel go for. And that's no small thing given its place as one of the best OLED TVs too - a position cemented even more when the value is this good.

And if the 55-inch model isn't quite big enough for you, or you're holding out for some even greater value, then the 65-inch behemoth is also at a record low price! What a time to be alive. This model is down to $1,696.99 at Amazon (was $2,500) and sees a saving amount go over the $800 level for the first time ever.

These all offer superb value for money, and this is the best time to strike if you've been holding out for one of these beauties. While these are indeed last year's models (2021) they will have you covered for ages with their genuine quality. You'll find all these LG C1 OLED TV deals just below, and if you're in the market for something a little cheaper then our price-finding tech will have some hits on the latest cheap 4K TV deals further down the page.

If you're looking for an LG TV but can't quite stretch the budget to these TVs, then there are some other, more affordable variants from LG. We're rounding up all the latest OLED TV deals on the budget A1 model, as well as the slightly cheaper B1 TV just below. But to take it a step up at the top end of the spectrum, check out the G1.

