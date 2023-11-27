This Lego Mandalorian Razer Crest set is under $100 for the first time all year and, yes, there’s a Grogu minifig

By Bradley Russell
published

Head to a galaxy far, far away with this Lego Cyber Monday deal

Lego Mandalorian
(Image credit: Lego)

The Mandalorian Razor Crest Lego set is probably high up on your wishlist: a beautiful recreation of Mando's ship? Check. Star Wars minifigures? Check. Grogu? Check. It all comes together to form part of any Star Wars fan's budding Lego collection - or those who want to start building sets for the very first time.

But be quick: it's down from $139.99 to $97.99 on Amazon. Because of the price point, it's going fast. As of writing, almost 10% of all stock has already been snapped up. We can't see this one sticking around all day, sadly.

Should you buy the Razor Crest set?

The Mandalorian Razer Crest

(Image credit: Lego)

The Lego Razor Crest is ideal if you're a fan of the show and want a memento of its earlier seasons on your shelf. This version of the model is also great if you don't want to spend a small fortune on the larger Ultimate Collector Series version - this is at least several hundred dollars cheaper. Yes, it's not as detailed, but it still captures the spirit of the ship... and is minifigure sized, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Price$97.99
Ages10+
Pieces1,023
Minifigures4
DimensionsH: 18.9" / W: 14.88" / D: 2.78"
Item Number75292

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

