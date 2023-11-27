This Lego Mandalorian Razer Crest set is under $100 for the first time all year and, yes, there’s a Grogu minifig

The Mandalorian Razor Crest Lego set is probably high up on your wishlist: a beautiful recreation of Mando's ship? Check. Star Wars minifigures? Check. Grogu? Check. It all comes together to form part of any Star Wars fan's budding Lego collection - or those who want to start building sets for the very first time.

But be quick: it's down from $139.99 to $97.99 on Amazon. Because of the price point, it's going fast. As of writing, almost 10% of all stock has already been snapped up. We can't see this one sticking around all day, sadly.

LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (75292) Mandalorian set | $139.99 $97.99 on Amazon

Save $40 - This Razor Crest set perfect for kids and adults of all skill levels, with construction time taking around 3-4 hours. It's even got minifigures of Din Djain, Greef, Grogu, and a Scout Trooper. The 1023-piece set is a must-have for any Mando fan. Buy it if: ✅ You are a massive Mandalorian fan

✅ Need a new project to build with your kids

✅ Want to fill out your Star Wars Lego collection Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking for a more complex set with interiors etc

Should you buy the Razor Crest set?

(Image credit: Lego)

The Lego Razor Crest is ideal if you're a fan of the show and want a memento of its earlier seasons on your shelf. This version of the model is also great if you don't want to spend a small fortune on the larger Ultimate Collector Series version - this is at least several hundred dollars cheaper. Yes, it's not as detailed, but it still captures the spirit of the ship... and is minifigure sized, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $97.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 1,023 Minifigures 4 Dimensions H: 18.9" / W: 14.88" / D: 2.78" Item Number 75292

