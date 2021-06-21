This is a hot RTX 3070 laptop deal - save 20% on an Alienware m15 beast right now

We had a feeling we'd see some 30-series deal madness this Prime Day, and that has already come to fruition with this awesome deal on an Alienware powerhouse sporting an RTX 3070 graphics card. This isn't far off the cheapest RTX 3070 laptop we've ever seen - that's at about the $1,700 mark - so getting a beefy Alienware machine for way less than its list price, and towards that low-end of the RTX 3070 laptop price, is a thing to behold. If you held off pulling the trigger up until now for an RTX 3070 laptop deal, then this is the one to go for.

We think that Alienware laptops are absolutely some of the very best gaming laptops money can buy. They are regularly at the top of guides across the internet just because of the sheer power, performance, and gaming prowess they offer. These machines really do blend the best of the latest components with excellent build quality and superb cooling systems and design flairs.

This machine is absolutely a distillation of that, and, of course, it's built around that exquisite RTX 3070 graphics card. This will offer an excellent performance point in Nvidia's new 30-series range, offering the best of the features associated with those GPUs, but is also supported well by a 10th-gen Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 1080p 300Hz 15.6" 3ms screen. That is an excellent configuration and one that doesn't overdo it in any department in the name of 'power'. For example, there's been a temptation to add a 4K screen on such 30-series machines which is, frankly, not helpful, but having a speedy 300Hz 1080p screen means that the 3070 can be deployed brilliantly to offer buttery smooth framerates and high fidelity looks.

RTX 3070 laptop deal

Alienware m15 R4 | 15.6" Full HD | RTX 3070 | Intel i7-10870H | 16GB RAM |1TB SSD | just $1,999 at Amazon US (save $400)

This is a great deal for a gaming laptop of such premium high-end quality and performance. The saving on offer here negates any kind of 'Alienware premium' and bags you one of the most attractive propositions in portable powerhouses.

While this isn't quite what we'd call a bonafide cheap Alienware laptop - this is still a healthy price tag - this is the best pricing of such a configuration in an Alienware laptop we've seen in recent times, and is a great laptop deal.

