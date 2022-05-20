This Hulu deal slashes your subscription to $1 a month

Hulu deals are currently dropping the subscription price down to just $1 per month for the first three months - a fair shake less than the normal $6.99p/m price.

Tying in with 'National Streaming Day' (no, we didn't realise that was a thing either), the week-long promotion runs until May 27 and saves you a tidy $17.97 on the sticker price overall. However, it's only available for new and eligible returning subscribers, so don't get your hopes up if you already have an active Hulu membership. For context, 'eligible returning subscribers' means anyone who cancelled one or more months ago.

OK, so this isn't for the ad-free version of the service and isn't as good value for money as the triple Disney Plus sign-up bundle with Hulu, Disney, and ESPN Plus (currently $19.99 per month) . But $3 for three months is pretty ridiculous as it is, especially if you were curious about the service.

Hulu | $1 per month for three months

This offer gets you the ad-supported version of the service for 14% of the original cost. That's pretty absurd, all things considered. Just remember, the offer ends this coming Friday May 27 at 23.59pm PT.



Disney Plus | Hulu (ad-free) | ESPN Plus | $19.99 per month

If you're looking for max value over the lowest price poissible, we'd point you in the direction of this Disney Plus bundle. You're getting ad-free Hulu here, as well as the full Disney Plus and ESPN Plus service for just $19.99 per month.



What's on Hulu?

Of course, Hulu deals are no good if there's nothing to watch. Thankfully, the service is offering some excellent shows right now; from Harlots to Difficult People, Shrill to Pam & Tommy. If this doesn't quite tip you over the edge into trying Hulu, fair enough - in that case, we'd recommend checking out the Hulu free trial and seeing how you get on. Again, you have until Friday May 27 to take advantage of this offer if you change your mind. If you do, here are the best shows on Hulu to enjoy with your cut-price subscription.

Eager to save cash on other streaming services? You can find out more about any upcoming Disney Plus free trial opportunities and HBO Max prices here, or Paramount Plus prices via our guide.