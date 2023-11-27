This huge Pokémon TCG collector box deal has everything you need to catch 'em all - but it won't last long

The original 151 Pokémon of the Kanto region are still the best known characters from the now decades old franchise. It just doesn't get more iconic than Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and the other 148 Pokémon that kicked off the entire "collect 'em all" craze.

And with the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 3.5 - 151 Ultra Premium Collection, now on sale for $95.99 through Amazon for Cyber Monday, you can bring the original 151 back into your Pokémon TCG collection with updated rules. This offer won't last forever, though. Cyber Monday Pokemon deals will come to a close officially at midnight. While we do see some offers running through the week itself, there's no guarantee this will be one of them.

That's just a little bit more than the lowest price this box set has gone for, making it a great deal for any Pokémon TCG collector who wants not just 16 booster packs, but a whole plethora of collectibles including a deck box, dice, and even both a foil Mew card. That's just scratching the surface of what's included in this set, which all centers on Mew and Mewtwo, two of the most legendary Pokémon of any edition.

And if that's not enough Pokémon for your Cyber Monday shopping, check out the rest of these Cyber Monday Pokémon deals. and catch 'em all!

151 Ultra Premium Collection | $119.99 $95.99 at Amazon

Save $24 - This price is close to the lowest this set has ever gone for. And considering the amount of goodies in the box, including 16 booster pack, dice, a game mat, and much, much more, it's a great deal.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the best 151 pack

✅ You want Mew



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a pre-made deck



Price check:

💲 Best Buy $119.99

💲 Walmart $109.99



Should you buy the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 3.5 - 151 Ultra Premium Collection

If you're a fan of the classic days of the Pokémon trading card game and original 151, or you're looking to dive into the TCG with a familiar starting place and whole bunch of other goodies, this is a perfect starting place.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals

Naturally, Cyber Monday Lego deals aren't the only worthwhile offers this November. We can also expect some cracking Cyber Monday board game deals.