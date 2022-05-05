This graphics card deal sees the RTX 3080 Ti selling cheaper than ever

Newegg's graphics card deals are currently offering up the MSI Ventus 3X RTX 3080 Ti for just $1,176.20 (was $1,350) - a rate that's actually cheaper than MSRP. As and as that sounds.

As far as RTX 3080 Ti stock is concerned, this is by far the cheapest model that we've come across since the Ampere refresh back in June of last year. If you've held off for the right time to invest in the high-end RTX 30-series GPU, then there's never been a better time than now.

Also of note is the Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti OC which is selling for just $1,199.99 (down from $1,550) for a saving of $350. This is the historic lowest-ever price that we've seen on the Gigabyte model, which has previously hovered at the inflated rates of between $1,600 and $1,700 throughout 2022.

Today's best RTX 3080 Ti graphics card deals

MSI Ventus RTX 3080 Ti | $1,350 $1,176.20 at Newegg

Save $174 - This RTX 3080 Ti graphics card deal marks the first time that we've found the high-end Ampere refresh available below MSRP. This is a stellar opportunity to invest in the RTX 30-series at a rate that's scarcely ever been seen up until this point. If you're okay with a bit of a longer delivery wait, then this model is hard to argue against for the price.



Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC | $1,550 $1,1199.99 at Amazon

Save $350 - This is the historic lowest-ever price on the Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC, as this video card is down to the respective MSRP for the first time. This deal is significant as, prior to only a few days ago, the GPU was selling between the $1,600 - $1,700 range.



