This glorious fan creation gives us a glimpse of what The Witcher 1 remake could look like

This glorious fan creation has us more excited than ever for The Witcher 1 remake.

Last year CD Projekt Red delighted Witcher fans with the news that a fully-fledged remake of The Witcher, the first entry in the RPG series, is on the way. Still, it seems you'll be able to get through the original a fair few times before the new version, with all of its modern bells and whistles, arrives as, according to CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński, The Witcher remake won't launch until after The Witcher 4, which isn't likely to arrive until at least 2025.

We have yet to see what sort of improvements CD Projekt Red are making to Gearlt's first adventure, but thanks to this glorious fan reimagining by UI designer and artist @Arvydas_B we have a good idea of what it could look like

"I'm not involved in The Witcher 1 Remake, but if I were, I'd imagine it looking something like this!" @Arvydas_B says in a tweet which includes their ideas for modernising the game's menus, map, HUD, and of course, Geralt himself.

THE WITCHER REIMAGINEDI'm not involved in The Witcher 1 Remake, but if I were, I'd imagine it looking something like this!Main goals for the project were:- adapt the UI/UX of the original to cross-platform controls- mix the styles from across the Witcher franchise + Gwent pic.twitter.com/p9vVJuIhJTAugust 4, 2023 See more

@Arvydas_B explains that they wanted to "maintain some of the visual motifs of Witcher 1", namely its green colour palette, circular decorative elements, and mutation theme. Interestingly, they also took inspiration from other games, even those outside the Witcher series, including Breath of the Wild.

"It was fun to gather visual references from all across The Witcher franchise and more, mixing and matching different aspects of UI art direction, both adopted or discarded throughout the years," the designer says.

For the White Wolf, @Arvydas_B used an MT Toys collectible figure and overpainted it, and the finished result, like the rest, is quite simply spectacular and makes us all the more gutted that we won't likely be getting our hands on the actual remake for quite some time.

@Arvydas_B isn't the only one sharing their ideas on how the Witcher 1 remake might look, as earlier this year, another talented fan gave Triss a modern makeover which includes some much-needed battle-appropriate attire for the mage.

