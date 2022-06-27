This gaming PC deal saves you more than $750 an RTX 3080-powered Alienware Aurora R10

Dell's gaming PC deals are currently offering up some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on RTX 3080 Aurora R10 machines to date.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Alienware Aurora R10, complete with a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for only $1,763.99 (was $2,520) (opens in new tab). Simply put, this is a rate that we just don't see on RTX 3080 PCs, especially from premium brands such as Alienware. The usual starting going rate tends to hover around the $1,950 mark except for rare circumstances such as this, making this gaming PC deal an ideal opportunity to invest in current-gen AMD / Ampere hardware for a very aggressive rate.

Also of note is an Alienware Aurora R10 gaming PC running the same spec, but with the addition of a Ryzen 9 5900 CPU instead for just $1,959.99 (was $2,650) (opens in new tab) for $690 off the sticker price. It's rare to find a machine running the high-end Zen3 processor under the $2,000 mark, so if you want a bit more horsepower from your chipset then this gaming PC deal can very much accommodate you.

Today's best gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 | $2,520 $1,763.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $756 - This is a price on RTX 3080 PCs that we rarely ever see, especially from premium models such as the Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10. We normally see machines of this spec selling from the $1,999 range, with Dell's own deals not usually dipping below the $1,800 mark. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 | $2,650 $1,959.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $690 - The massive discount on this Ryzen 9-fuelled RTX 3080 Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 takes this model down to a price that is rarely replicated. We rarely ever see machines with this hardware inside selling under $2,000, so this gaming PC deal is a worthy contender for enthusiasts for less. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



For more hardware offers, we're also rounding up all the best cheap gaming PC deals regardless of components and manufacturer, as well as the best cheap gaming laptop deals for those after portable gaming on stricter budgets.

More of today's gaming PC deals

Find more from the world of gaming PCs with the best CPU for gaming, best RAM for gaming, and best PC cases.