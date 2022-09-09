This gaming mouse deal gets you a top Razer pointer for just $21

If you're looking for a gaming mouse deal then this may be the one for you: right now you can pick up the Razer Viper Mini for just $20.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (usually $39.99). We have seen price cuts like this before with the gaming mouse going as low as $19.99 but these are quite rare so now is the time to act if you want to get your hand on this powerful pointer.

This mouse presents some of the fastest gaming switches, an 8500 DPI sensor, six programmable buttons, and Razer Chroma RGB. It's rare to find a mouse that packs this much punch for just over $20 making this deal a must-see. This is a great mouse for those who are getting into fps gaming or those who might need a wired backup if their wireless pointer dies.

Although this isn't a wireless mouse, it's still a great value proposition given the quality you get for the price tag. Here at GamesRadar, we consider the full edition of this mouse the best Razer mouse for FPS games so you can be sure of our recommendation here, plus the mini edition packs a lot of the same quality as it's bigger brethren and does so for a fraction of the price.

Save $19.10 - This saving brings this mouse down to almost half price. For just over $20, you're getting an ultra-lightweight ambidextrous gaming mouse that comes with six programmable buttons and lightning-fast speeds. We have seen the price of this mouse go lower than this but only by a dollar making this deal a must-see.



