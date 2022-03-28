This gaming monitor deal sees the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 ultrawide fall to its lowest ever price

This is quite possibly the biggest gaming monitor deal we've seen in months - literally. The gargantuan Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is available for its lowest ever price, and you can save more than $500 on the beastly panel right now.

Right now, over at Amazon, you can get this ultrawide contender for best gaming monitor for just $1,942.71 (was $2,499.99). Now, I know that's a lot of money, and the word 'just' is doing a lot of heavy lifting here, but, everything's relative, right? And this price for this particular monitor is worthy of some excitement like that. It's just such good value for money for what you get, so now is the time to strike if you've been eyeing up this particular screen.

Now, for full disclosure, the price of this monitor has changed literally as I've been writing this up and it has gone up by a few dollars. However, it's just a handful of dollars (four or five) and this is still an opportunity to get the panel for a bargain price and a level it's never been at before. The lowest the Neo G9 usually gets discounted to is the $2,000 mark, so getting it for approaching a hundred dollars less than that is an exceptional price and one you can have confidence in.

For further info, this is the Neo G9 - a slight refresh and update from the 'regular' G9 beast. The monitor's 100R curve is incredibly striking and sets the scene for an immersion-enhancing gaming monitor. That radius means that a circle would only be one metre in diameter at that ratio! That is taking a wrap-around approach to an absurd level and means it's easily a contender for the best curved gaming monitor going too.

However, beyond that, its 49-inch, 5120x1440p screen also has some serious gaming chops that you can have confidence in. Present are a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, HDR 2000, a 1ms response time, and all the ports you could need. If you've ever wondered how good something like Red Dead Redemption 2 looks in ultrawide, then this is the monitor to take the plunge with.

And while this is the newer version of the G9 - the 'Neo' bit identifies it as such - that's not to say that our Samsung Odyssey G9 review is not a good reference point. If you want to know more about the Neo G9's predecessor, and thus the pedigree within the Neo G9 itself, then we still recommend you give it a read.

