This gaming chair was already excellent value - but Black Friday just made it even cheaper

Gaming chairs have a tendency to cost an arm and a leg. That fact really makes things tricky if you're shopping online for Black Friday, because it's already hard enough to judge the quality and comfort of a seat by looking at pictures. When you look at prices, the stakes feel extremely high, because it's not like a pricey high-end chair is a mistake you'll be able to afford twice.

One of my favorite gaming chairs I reviewed this year is the Corsair TC100 Relaxed, which touts all the fancy gaming chair features you'll probably need, and yet, for a premium brand you'll probably have heard of, it doesn't even come close to the price tags of Secretlab, Razer, and Herman Miller. Usually, it'll set you back $249.99 / £199.99, but in a delightful Black Friday turn, you can get one for well under $200/£200.

In the US, Best Buy is offering the Black Fabric model for $189.99. And in the UK, the TC100 Relaxed can be yours for just £149 at eBuyer. In tracking the best Black Friday gaming chair deals, I have noticed this one teetering its way under its MSRP for around a month now, but I'm slightly shocked to see such significant price drops in both regions.

For the money, you don't get any lavish officially licensed designs as you would from Black Friday Secretlab deals, but you do get a high-quality chair that you can park yourself down on for hours on end without an ounce of discomfort.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed | $249.99 $189 at Best Buy

Save $60 - This is a hard gaming chair to beat in terms of value for money, and at this price, you're getting a premium product that usually costs hundreds of dollars more - and that usually doesn't happen unless you're buying from a brand you've never heard of. This chair is exceptional for the price. Buy it if: ✅ You want a premium chair for less money

✅ You don't mind limited cosmetic and material options Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a colourful chair Price check: Corsair $249.99 | Office Supply $281

UK

Corsair TC100 Relaxed | £199.99 £149.99 at eBuyer

Save £50 - And in the UK, eBuyer is offering the TC100 relaxed at its lowest-ever price so far. If you're shopping for a gaming chair, this deal is not to be missed. Buy it if: ✅ You want a premium chair for less money

✅ You don't mind limited cosmetic and material options Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a colourful chair Price check: Currys £149 | Very £149.99

Should you buy the Corsair TC100 Relaxed this Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

So why buy this gaming chair over those high-end competitors you'll find up and down our list of the best gaming chairs? Well, if the price alone isn't enough to sway you, just compare features with the likes of the Secretlab Titan Evo, or indeed the Boulies Ninja Pro. From 4D armrests to adjustable recline to sublime lumbar support - the Corsair TC100 Relaxed has all the tools to punch above its price tag and keep up with the most premium thrones available.

When I reviewed it earlier in the year, I was delighted with how comfortable it was, especially seeing as most chairs of a similar price I had tried were a bit too firm to really be viable for longer gaming sessions or work-from-home shifts. Corsair's little chair that could, on the other hand, has quite a springy, albeit plush seat cushion, and its backrest cradles you while encouraging better posture.

Of course, I wouldn't be doing my job very well if I didn't tell you about this chair's few drawbacks. For starters, the neck cushion was a bit obtrusive for me - it felt a bit like it was undoing the posture support the rest of the chair was trying to achieve because it was so chunky it was curving my spine into a slouch. Luckily, that's easily undone, because you can unclip the cushions (lumbar too) if you're more comfortable without them.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The only other weakness is a two-sided coin. As I mentioned, there aren't many designs or colorways on offer here. There's a black option and a grey option, and that's it. Whether you go for faux leather or the fabric variant, those are your only choices, which is a bit of a shame if you'd rather have something with a bit of personality. On balance though, these more muted designs can be a great thing if you need to appear in video meetings when working from home. Put it this way, you won't need to explain away your bright yellow Cyberpunk Secretlab chair to colleagues who have no idea what that franchise is and probably think you're rocking some weird Spongebob merch.

Other than that, the Corsair TC100 Relaxed is one of the best gaming chairs out there, and it's more than worth a buy at this price. For more Black Friday gaming chair deals, check out the widget below.

For more of the best Black Friday gaming deals, take a look at some Black Friday gaming PC deals, and Black Friday Meta Quest deals.