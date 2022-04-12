This Elden Ring build would kill Godrick twice over with two strikes

An Elden Ring player has designed a build to deal 15,000 damage in a single hit.

That's 15,351 damage, to be precise. Just below, you can see a demonstration of a supremely powerful Elden Ring build, that the player in question has dubbed the "onga bunga build." Before downing a Flask of Wondrous Physick and letting off a few Incantations and Sorceries, the player leaps toward a Golem, whiffing the first attack but nailing the second one.

The two hammers colliding with the gigantic enemy fells it in a single, devastating blow. The 15,000 damage, by comparison, is enough to kill Margit the Fell Omen three times over, and is more than enough to slay Godrick the Grafted twice. All of this from just a single whack with two big old hammers.

According to one commenter, the activated buff order prior to the attack goes something like this: Golden Vow, Flame, Grant Me Strength, Cerulean Flask, Wondrous Physick, Bloodboil Aromatic, Royal Knight's Resolve (off-hand), and finally Royal Knight's Resolve (main-hand). That's all in 24 seconds of preparation, and the end result was certainly worth it.

