This could be the best gaming headset deal of Prime Day

The Prime Day headset deals are always a highlight for the summer sales event, but this one might just be the best we've ever seen. Right now you can get the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for its lowest ever price at Amazon. Just to be clear, that is literally, we think, the best headset for gaming on PC, and one of the best wireless gaming headsets going, for a historic low price.

I use this headset every day and it is excellent. It really is the best gaming headset for PC that I've ever used. And it pretty much has it all: the wireless range is great, it's comfortable and light, the surround sound is terrific, and the audio richness and quality is great - it's even awesome for music, too. The microphone is also a stand-out feature, being a new design (well, from 2020) that's capable of carrying voices clearly and crisply.

While it is really geared toward being a wireless companion for PC players, it does come with a 3.5mm jack so is technically compatible with every platform as a result - which is great for versatility and ensures you can still make great use of the supreme audio quality on other devices and machines. But seriously, it's the excellence that comes with this being a wireless version of the much-loved BlackShark that is a great selling point.

However, if you'd prefer something that's purely wired so you can turn a new headset into a console-friendly one, then good news! The wired brethren of the Pro, the V2, is also reduced for Prime Day, coming down to $79.99. This was the first of the revamped BlackSharks to come out last year, and it really struck home how good PC headsets for gaming could be. You can read more in my full Razer BlackShark V2 review to find out why.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset | $180 $139.99 at Amazon (save $40)

My favourite PC gaming headset right now. This discount removes any extra Razer premium, and really makes the headset great value for one of such quality. If you can stretch your budget to 'a bit over the $100' mark, then go for this headset. Immediately.

Razer BlackShark V2 wired gaming headset | $100 $79.99 at Amazon

The wired variant of the BlackShark V2 did the hard work of reigniting the name for the V2 Pro and set the scene for the latter's arrival - and it was a great success in doing so. This wired headset is still a truly excellent audio-giver.

