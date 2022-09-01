This cheap gaming headset offers the best value proposition we've seen in a while

With the cost of living challenges occurring across the planet right now, hobbies can sometimes be forced to take a back seat meaning new hardware and tech upgrades might have to wait. However, we're seeing great moves in price cuts of mid-range gear, and excellent enticing budget gear, like this gaming headset deal, come into play and offer folks the means to upgrade without breaking the bank.

Right now, Amazon is selling the excellent EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 gaming headset for lowest ever prices in both the USA and UK. In the USA, the headset is just $51.61 (was $79) (opens in new tab), and in the UK, the GSP 300 set is a bargain at just £45 (was £90) (opens in new tab).

It's a simple do-it-all headset that prioritises Sennheiser-grade audio quality, design and build, and now is more accessible and affordable than ever. It's been out for a while - and was one of Sennheiser's last releases before the EPOS 'merger' - but true quality endures and the GSP 300 has it by the audio-bucket load.

Sometimes its tempting to just want to highlight the latest, coolest sets that have discounts, but this is a considered choice and a deliberate recommendation when we know that the cost of living is biting everywhere - this is a great value gaming headset deal that will help you no matter your platform. At these prices, it genuinely is one of the best cheap gaming headsets we've seen this year too; if it retains this price, we'll be recommending it throughout 2022 as well.

Save $48; lowest ever price - This record low price is excellent news for anyone who just wants great gaming audio and whose budget is around the $50 mark. You're getting awesome Sennheiser audio and a comfortable, well-built wired set here. A great deal.



Save £45; lowest ever price - This is a pretty good price in the UK for any mid-to-higher level gaming headset, but for one that bags you Sennheiser-quality audio, this record low price is silly, frankly. Snap it up immediately.



