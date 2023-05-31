This amazing PS5 deal gets you God of War Ragnarok for under $30

It may have only been on the market for six months but we've discovered a sizable discount for one of the biggest PS5 games in God of War Ragnarok. The critically acclaimed action-adventure can be now picked up at one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen, something that shouldn't be taken for granted considering Sony's intention to keep these first-party releases as premium as possible.

God of War Ragnarok is now available at CDKeys for the reduced price of $29.49 at CDKeys – a huge $40 saving from its MSRP of $69.99. While this is a digital key, that's still a big 57% deduction for one of the best games of the last few years. It's also only $3 away from the lowest-ever price we've seen for the Sony Santa Monica title.

If you've been holding off on experiencing the journey of Kratos and his son, Atreus, as they attempt to prevent Ragnarok, then now is the time to pull the trigger. This is one of the best cheap PS5 game sales we've come across as of late, as Sony looks to offer more and more price cuts on its biggest releases. Don't sleep on this one. There's a good chance it will return to its $69.99 MSRP in the coming days.

Today's best PS5 deal

God of War Ragnarok (digital) | $69.99 $29.49 at CDKeys

Save $40 - This is an amazing price for an amazing game. Anyone that has yet to experience Kratos and Atreus' journey to stop the coming of Ragnarok should get that fixed immediately. This is a bargain and only $3 away from the cheapest price we've ever seen.

We shared a lot of admiration in our God of War Ragnarok review , stating that it's "a great game, with eventually weighty emotional moments, incredibly satisfying puzzles, and combat that's never less than enjoyable". We did, however, note that it can be quite slow to get going. Also, make sure to play God of War (2018) or the story beats will not land whatsoever. That's available for as little as $14.99 at GameStop.

