These PS5 headset deals see two of our favorites from Turtle Beach crash down in price

If you’re after a great premium wireless PS5 headset deal, then one of two could be just the ticket today: you can currently get both the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 gaming headset and the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 for a second lowest ever price and one lowest ever price right now at Amazon. The 700 Gen 2 set can be yours for just $119.95 (opens in new tab) (was $150) and the 600 Gen 2 is available for a delightfully low $74.95 (opens in new tab) (was $99.95).

For context, both models have received a refresh of sorts with 'MAX' variants coming out this year. However, this doesn't automatically make these regular/non-MAX headsets totally inferior and not worthy of your consideration - these are still some of the best gaming headsets money can buy, and certainly great PS5 headsets. In fact, the existence of those newer, slightly different models has probably helped to drive these prices down.

While these are indeed two super low prices, and that's a hell of a headline, for added context and proof that now is the time to strike, both have recently held their MSRPs and the 700 hasn't been this low since march (a record low of $109) and the 600 headset had a previous lowest price of the $80 mark which we last saw back at the end of May. If you've been looking for a PS5 wireless headset then now is a great time to get a quality headset into your setup.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 | PS5, PS4, PC | $150 $119.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This is the second lowest ever price we've ever seen on this PS5 and PS4 headset and it makes for one of the best PS5 headset deals we've seen in months.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 | PS5, PS4, PC | $99.95 $74.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25; lowest ever price - If you need to squeeze as much as you can out of a smaller budget, then the 600 is absolutely worth it too - and now for less than $75! Crazy good value, and a return to a record low price.



More of today's best PS5 headset deals

Want to keep your options open? Then check out the table below, which will present you with some of the latest and greatest prices on some top sets wherever you are in the world right now.

