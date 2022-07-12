These Prime Day Xbox Series S bundles are as spicy as they come

Prime Day Xbox Series S deals are proving particularly strong right now, offering up discounted consoles and a SteelSeries headset for up to 20% less than you'd normally have to pay, making for the perfect starter kit for a gamer on a budget.
Get this: two of these Prime Day Xbox deals get you an Xbox Series S and a headset for less than you'd usually pay for just an Xbox Series S. For example, the Xbox Series S + SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset bundle costs just $284.98 (was 349.98) (opens in new tab), which is less than the normal $300 price tag on an Xbox Series S. Same goes for the Xbox Series S + SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset bundle at $294.98 (was $369.98) (opens in new tab), a few bucks shy of the XSS's MSRP.
The bundle with the fantastic Arctis 9X, of course, is a little more spendy at $419.98 (was $499.99) (opens in new tab), but you're still getting a stellar deal there too. It's also worth noting that all three of the headsets included in these different Xbox Series S deals are some of the best gaming headsets money can buy, so you can count on them to last even if you pick the most affordable option.
Do keep in mind that these are lighting deals, which mean they won't last long. In fact, checking now it seems one of them is already almost fully claimed!
Anyway, let's cut to the chase. Here are those details clearly laid out, and keep scrolling for plenty more Prime Day gaming deals further down the page.
Xbox Series S Prime Day deals
Xbox Series S + SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Gaming Headset |
$369.98 $294.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $75 - This deal gets you the little brother to the Xbox Series X as well as an excellent mid-range gaming headset for less than the price of an Xbox Series S alone. Hard to argue against that logic.
Xbox Series S + SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wired Gaming Headset |
$499.98 $419.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $80 - This is the bundle to get if you value sound in gaming, as it gets you the incomparable SteelSeries Artctis 9X - a normally $200 headset - along with the Xbox Series S on the cheap.
Xbox Series S + SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset |
$349.98 $284.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $65 - The cheapest of the bundles still gets you a good entry level headset and the plucky Xbox Series S for an incredible price. This one's being claimed the fastest, so don't delay if you're interested!
