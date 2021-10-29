These OLED TV deals are crashing in price this weekend

OLED TV deals are cheaper than ever this weekend, thanks to a massive $200 price drop on the popular LG C1 at Amazon. You'll find this incredible display on the shelves for a record low $1,296.99 right now, a fantastic price considering this set was struggling to move past its previous $1,499 sales price for the last few months. All of this comes before we're even into full Black Friday OLED TV deals territory, so early deal-hunters should definitely take note.

When originally launched back in March, LG had a massive $2,199 price tag on this premium panel. However, that quickly dropped down to $1,799 before settling on its previous record low of $1,499. That means you're saving an additional $200 on one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now.

If you are after something a little cheaper, it's worth noting that the A1 model is also taking some record breaking discounts in this week's OLED TV deals. The less expensive version is down to $1,196.99 (was $1,299.99). However, we'd recommend going with the C1 here - the additional features on offer far outweigh the extra $100 you're spending to upgrade, especially if you're after one of the best gaming TVs on the market.

You'll find both of these offers just below, as well as more OLED TV deals further down the page as well.

Today's best OLED TV deals

Image 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV | $1,499 $1,296.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - We've been seeing this LG OLED TV stuck at $1,499 for some time now, but Amazon is offering a record low $1,296.99 price right now. That's the cheapest this premium set has ever been and considering there's a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 you're getting plenty of value if you're after a gaming TV as well.

View Deal

Image 55-inch LG A1 OLED TV | $1,299.99 $1,196.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - While you're not getting some of the fancier features of the C1 (this model only has a 60Hz refresh rate due to no HDMI 2.1 port), those looking to spend as little as possible on an LG OLED TV will find a record low price on the A1. If you can, we'd recommend springing a little extra for the C1 to maximise your value here, but this is still a nice price to find.

View Deal

Image 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV | $2,499.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon

Save $700 - There's a massive $700 discount on the larger 65-inch C1 in Amazon's latest OLED TV deals as well. That's perfect if you're after more screen space, but there is a noticeable price jump for the extra 10-inches. Nevertheless, this is still a record low price so well worth a look if you've got the space and budget.

View Deal

More of today's best OLED TV deals

If you're looking for something a little different, you'll find plenty more OLED TV deals just below. Whether you're after the older X-range or something from Sony, you'll find all the lowest prices from around the web up for grabs.

These displays are some of the best TVs for PS5 or Xbox Series X, but if you're looking to outfit your new console with a shiny panel over the holiday sales we'd recommend checking out everything we expect to see in this year's Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals. We're also rounding up predictions for Black Friday QLED TV deals and more Black Friday LG TV deals as well.

Or, if you're looking to shop around some more brands, take a look at the Black Friday Samsung TV deals we're expecting to see - including all our predictions for 2021's Black Friday 8K TV deals.