These Nintendo Switch controllers are the perfect way to celebrate Pokemon Day

Pokemon Day is here! And these Nintendo Switch controllers from PowerA are the best way to celebrate the special day and embrace everything pocket monster in your Switch setup.

There's nothing better as a fan of a game series - and particularly one that's as colourful and vibrant as Pokemon - than kitting out your gaming setup with official merch and accessories. It adds a little personalisation and flair to the setup, and takes it beyond the 'out-of-the-box look'.

And for Nintendo Switch players, what better way to do this than add a neat Pokemon-themed controller this Pokemon Day? PowerA has long been makers of some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, and there's a whole raft of designs and aesthetics to choose from with both wired and wireless connections. But also don't forget about carrying your Switch safely: you can pick up a sweet Pikachu-themed case to protect your console too.

You'll find all our favorite Pokemon Nintendo Switch controllers just below, in both the US and UK.

Today's best Pokémon controller deals

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Pikachu Neon controller | $55 $49.99 at Amazon US

Save $5 - Now this is a snazzy pad and one that will set your setup apart from others. A tidy five-dollar discount makes it more affordable too, which is always nice.

In the UK, this controller is currently £39.99 at Argos.



PowerA Pikachu Checks Switch Case | $39.95 at Amazon

Remember to ensure your Switch is carried safely - but still on-brand. This carry case is of a cool and cute Pikachu design and will keep your console safe and sound when out and about.



PowerA Pikachu Electric Type wired controller | £20.55 at Amazon UK

This controller is only available in the UK as we write this, but it's a cracking option for those looking to pick up a reliable third-party controller while not breaking the bank.



PowerA Pikachu Arcade wired controller | £18 £14.99 at Amazon UK

Save £3 - It's only a small saving, but at less than 15 quid, this is firmly in impulse purchase territory. And, what's more, this is a very cool design that will help you celebrate your inner Pikachu.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Of course, these third-party Switch controllers might not be quite what you're looking for, so check the list below for the latest prices on other Switch accessories and pads.

Looking for other Nintendo Switch gear? Check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch headset, the best Nintendo Switch controllers and best Nintendo Switch memory cards to round out your setup.