These graphics card deals feature high-end models at their lowest-ever prices ahead of Prime Day

Amazon's graphics card deals are offering some of the lowest prices we've seen on mid range and high-end models from AMD and Nvidia head of tomorrow's Prime Day PC deals.

Arguably the best offer available here is reserved for high-end entries from both hardware manufacturers. This is because you can get your hands on the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC for only $849.99 (was $1,400) (opens in new tab) for a $550 saving. We've previously only ever found the flagship Big Navi model retailing at the $899.99 mark, so you're saving a further $50 here, dipping a full $150 under the card's actual retail price, too, making this graphics card deal perfect for the AMD faithful.

Also of note is the MSI Gaming RTX 3080 Ti for just $1,049.99 (was $1,530) (opens in new tab) for $480 off the listing price. This model is selling for $69 under the MSRP here, so you're getting a spectacular rate on the high-end from Team Green, too. While we've seen RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards selling for actual retail price, we've scarcely seen retailers undercut them until now.

These graphics card deals paint a confident picture of what's to come throughout tomorrow and Wednesday. We're also hoping for the latest in DDR5 RAM, the fastest processors, cases, PSUs, and prebuilts to have their prices slashed, too. What's more, gear up in the portable sector with the Prime Day gaming laptop deals which have been equally encouraging.

Today's best graphics card deals

PNY GeForce RTX 3070 | $950 $579.99 at Amazon

Save $370 - This is the historic lowest-ever price for this PNY RTX 3070 model, and one of the lower rates we've seen on the GPU from the brand in some time. Simply put, we've never seen an RTX 3070 video card sell cheaper than this since the mid-range Ampere video card launched.



Gigabyte RX 6900 XT | $1,400 $849.99 at Amazon

Save $550 - While price drops have been common on the RX 6900 XT graphics cards this year, we've never seen one coming in at under $900. This deal is significant because you're shredding a full $150 off the high-end Big Navi's MSRP here at a rate that's practically unheard of.



MSI Gaming RTX 3080 Ti | $1,530 $1,049.99 at Amazon

Save $480 - This MSI Gaming RTX 3080 Ti has not only come down to the lowest ever price, but this model is also selling a full $69 under the respective MSRP, making this early Prime Day PC deal worth a shot if you're after the high-end Ampere GPU.



Asus TUF RTX 3090 OC Edition | $1,650 $1,449.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Not only are you getting the Asus TUF RTX 3090 OC Edition for the cheapest rate this unit has ever been listed for, but you're also knocking a full $50 off the MSRP of the RTX 3090 itself for a deal we've rarely seen beaten.



